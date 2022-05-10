Generational health and well-being
The latest study by the Generation & Talent Observatory: “Generational Health and Well-being in the Workplace”, carried out with the European University as an academic partner and HR Criteria as a technical partner, it has marked the main theme of our HR Forum program this season on Capital Radio by Francisco García Cabello, Founder and CEO of Human Resources Forum together with the Generation and Talent Observatory.
Finally, the broadcast concluded with the intervention of, Peter Pomaresretired and volunteer SECOT. “There is no doubt that physical health is very important, but there is another health that is more difficult to treat, which is mental health. From SECOT, we did a job on the transition from working life to retirement (…) and we realized that mental health influences people» .
Listen to the full program here: