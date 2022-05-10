Frankie Grande marries Hale Leon in a “Star Wars” themed wedding.

Ads

Frankie Grande married fiancée Hale Leon in a “Star Wars”-themed wedding on “May the 4th be with you,” the couple announced Tuesday.

“‼ ️Meet Mr. & Mr. Grande‼ ️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yes! They were married! Surprise! 🎉😝 Hale and I got married in a little intimate galactic ceremony at my family home in Florida on May 4th be with you, because we’re both really nerds🪐, ”captioned Ariana a series of photos from their big day.

Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, officiated the “beautiful” ceremony. Although Frankie’s sister, “Thank U, Next” singer Ariana Grande, was not featured in any of her photos, she obviously attended the wedding.

“Cry again! I love you both so much, ”she commented on Instagram.

The couple followed their wedding with a “weekend of bachelor party games with some friends and family” and then set off for their “mini-moon”. Although Frankie and Hale, who have already changed their surname to Grande on social media, have held a small ceremony, the “Big Brother” alum has revealed that they will be holding a “wedding ball” in the near future.

“… But for now, let me just say I’m the happiest I’ve ever seen … I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged so beautifully, and we’re well on our way to being happy and content. ”, He concluded.

Franke Grande and fiancé Hale Leon are married. Getty; halegrande / Instagram

“I love you Hale Grande. I am so honored to be your husband ”.

The social media mogul, 39, proposed to Hale, 29, at Los Angeles’ Dreamscape in June 2021 with matching diamond-covered bands of David Yurman. The rings featured 2.76 carats of diamonds arranged in braid and retailed for $ 10,250 each.

The couple first met in 2019 at a line dance bar, with Frankie calling it “love at first dance.”

