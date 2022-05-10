Fortnite Season 3: how to get the hunting rifle in all your games | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Are you one of those who enjoy ranged combat in Fortnite? Epic Games did not save three pieces of equipment for Season 3 matches: the Air Strikes, the Flint-Knock Pistols, and the Hunting Rifle. If you are interested in continuing to take advantage of this weapon, we will tell you where you can get one in each game.

The hunting rifle immediately goes into the loot pool. It can be found like any other weapon: in chests, floor loot, and supply drops. Common hunting rifles cannot be found, but other rarities are available at Fortnite.

Since they can be found in chests, that’s the best way to start looking for one. Chests are found all over the map, and the more players open them, the more likely a Hunting Rifle will drop.

There are more than a few chests on the map Fortnite, with several available in closed places. This will make it easier to find a hunting rifle, though many of those close quarters will be overrun by opponents. Here are all the chests you can find in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Loot on the Fortnite map

Popular POIs have plenty of chests, but there are several other good places to search as well. Windbreakers Island could be a good option, as there are 13 chests there. The outskirts of The Joneses also have several chests.

FORTNITE | How to link PC and PlayStation account

Go to the Epic Games website and sign in or create your account if you don’t have one.

Once you’re logged in, go to your account page and look for the tab on the left that says Connections.

Under the Connections tab, switch to Accounts where you’ll see options to connect with GitHub, Twitch, Xbox, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Switch.

Select any of the services you want to link your account to, and when asked if you want to continue to the external site and provide them with more information, confirm your choice.

Following these steps will link the player’s account and sync all their progress and profile. Now you can easily download and play on a PS4 or PC with the same account.

