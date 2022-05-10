Fortnite: Epic Games leaks Marvel’s Scarlet Witch (Wanda) skin

If you have been following the latest news around fortnite battle royale you will know that for several weeks it has been rumored that this Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3 should welcome the scarlet witch outfitone of the heroines of marvel universe that we will soon see again on the big screen. Until now, as we say, there were only suspicions of this, but since early this morning They have leaked official images to confirm the skin of Wanda Maximoff.

First images of the official Scarlet Witch skin in Fortnite

The leak of the official skin of the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) has happened during the dawn of today, may 3 2022. In one of the content updates of the Creative mode Epic Games has uploaded several images to his website in which you can perfectly appreciate the appearance of the Scarlet Witch on the screen (although only from behind). Interestingly, the page where Epic uploaded those photos is currently unavailable. Nevertheless, data miners of the community as iFireMonkey They have taken it upon themselves to share them.

As we can see in the multiple captureswithout a doubt the appearance of the character is that of Wanda with her characteristic dress of the Scarlet Witch. This would confirm that Epic Games has said skin already finished and it is more than likely that its files are included in the game during the update that will take place today, in the last patch.

East friday may 6 opens in theaters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Wanda could arrive at Fortnite the same day.

🧵 New Creative Docs Vehicle Mod Consumables

Trick out your vehicles with mod consumables.https://t.co/6Z0IZHa6bw pic.twitter.com/dWDBCAnee2 iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2022

You have to remember that this same Friday, May 6 the film opens in theaters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in whose tape Wanda will have a leading role alongside Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme. Therefore it would not be at all strange to think that the skin of the Scarlet Witch could be put up for sale in the game store from that day. It is the ideal occasion for it.

Until now Epic Games has neither confirmed nor denied Wanda’s arrival, but it seems more than clear that her fans will soon be able to enjoy the character within the Fortnite universe. Only we have to wait a little longer. As soon as there is official information, we will share it with you.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season.