Fortnite: Assassin’s Creed Ezio and Eivor skins coming very soon

A few weeks ago we announced a special collaboration between fortnite battle royale and the Ubisoft saga Assassin’s Creed with the arrival to the game of Epic Games of the suit of the iconic assassin Ezio Auditore. Today, after the release of patch 20.10, the company in charge of Battle Royale has made it official that very soon we will not only have Ezio’s skin in the store, but also also Eivor’sprotagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. both suits can be bought in the current Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3; then we show you their details already revealed.

Nothing is true, everything is permitted. Emerging from the shadows, the assassins Ezio Auditore and Eivor, daughter of Varin have arrived. Read all about these new batches arriving on 4/7/2022 https://t.co/jR4Em1qhkS—Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) April 5, 2022

Ezio Auditore and Eivor skins in Fortnite: Date and all content

Nothing is true, everything is permitted. We act in the shadows to serve the light.

The skins of Ezio Auditor and Eivordaughter of Varin and her different cosmetics have already been presented by Epic Games and as confirmed by the company they will be available in the Fortnite item store from friday april 8 2022 at 02:00 CEST. We can find both outfits in their own featured section of the store titled “Stories of the Animus” and they can acquire in exchange for turkeys in absolutely item shop all platforms of the video game.

The skins can be buy separately or together as part of the Animus Stories bundle which will include the following objects:

Graffiti: Wolf killer

Wolf killer Charging screen: Fury of Eivor

Fury of Eivor Emoticon: Raven Clan

Raven Clan A banner: Animus stories

Although still we do not know the prices that these skins and their related cosmetic objects will have, we already know what all their contents:

Ezio Auditore skin and accessories

This is the Ezio Auditore costume and cosmetic items related to the character that will be available in Fortnite from April 8:

Skin Ezio Auditore: Includes Ezio’s Hidden Blade pickaxe, which only the Assassin himself can wield, and the Assassin’s Attack suit built-in emote.

It is worth mentioning that already several weeks ago that the players could get the skin of Ezio totally free through a special methodsince Ubisoft was giving away this suit since last March 10 to all the players who bought Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or the new expansion Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnark on the Epic Games Store.

Skin of Eivor, daughter of Varin and accessories

This is the costume of Eivor, daughter of Varin and cosmetic items related to the character that will be available in Fortnite from April 8:

Skin Eivor, daughter of Varin: includes the Cloaked outfit alternate style, Eivor’s Shield back bling, and the Raven Clan Handaxes pickaxe (also with Eivor’s Axes alternate style and built-in Viking Warcry emote).

includes the Cloaked outfit alternate style, Eivor’s Shield back bling, and the Raven Clan Handaxes pickaxe (also with Eivor’s Axes alternate style and built-in Viking Warcry emote). The Drakkar delta wing of the Matalobos: is also available in the item shop.

As always, if you want to get these skins we recommend you get them quickly as soon as they are available. In addition, we point out that these suits and their objects are only static and do not provide any kind of playable advantage in Fortnite game modes.

Remember that you can visit our complete wow to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Androidyou can read our analysis.