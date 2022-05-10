Formula 1 Who is Maluma’s favorite driver? It is not ‘Czech’ Pérez

This weekend the Miami Grand Prix took place where ‘Checo’ Pérez came in fourth place and before the cars began to roll on the circuit, the Paddock became a catwalk of stars. Among them was the reggaeton singer Maluma and although he was dressed in red and is Latino, he does not support anyone who wears those colors or the Mexican.

David Beckham, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Douglas, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams… the list of personalities was extensive and there was not only sports, but also cinema and music. Along with the Colombian singer, Bad Bunny made his triumphant appearance alongside Pérez and the entire Red Bull team.

However, the one who attracted attention was Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known as Maluma, since he arrived dressed in a red suit that earned him a photograph next to the Ferrari of the Spanish Carlos Sainz and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, but that was not enough for the Italians to win their support.

Who is Maluma’s favorite driver in Formula 1?

In an interview for Fox Sports, the singer gave himself time talking about his first experience in a Formula 1 race and that made him confess who of the 20 riders on the grid he supported.

He indicated that the Grand Prix had been crazy, with many people, full of artists, friends. He elaborated that the fever for the highest category of motorsports is still intact and that is why he was glad to be part of it.

“That’s difficult (to say who he supported). Although I have the uniform similar to Ferrari, I am a very personal friend of Lewis Hamilton,” he confessed before the cameras and the astonishment of his followers.

Hamilton finished the race in sixth and not insignificant position after a couple of races where it seemed that nothing was going for the 7-time world champion. It seems that Maluma’s support helped him get valuable points in a drivers’ championship led by Leclerc and in which ‘Checo’ Pérez occupies third place.