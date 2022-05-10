First trailer and release date for Adam Sandler’s new drama on Netflix

The first trailer for Hustle has arrived, the next Adam Sandler project that has him as the protagonist and producer. See when it will hit the platform!

Currently, different celebrities are part of original projects of the streaming service Netflixbut one of the first to have an agreement to carry out various productions was Adam Sandler, who will be back with a new movie. Is about hustlein which the actor will be the protagonist and will be a producer together with the NBA star, LeBron James, by having a basketball-related plot.

Shortly after the start of the pandemic, in May 2020, the inclusion of Sandler to the film, which will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar and will have a script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. In October of the same year, the first members of the cast were reported and filming began in different locations in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey. Check out his first trailer!

What is the film about? Official synopsis: “After discovering an offbeat player with a troubled past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) decides to bring him to America without the team’s approval. Despite all odds, they get a chance. to show that they can succeed in the NBA”.

In addition to Adamthe film will also star the Spanish professional basketball player Juancho Hernangomez, who currently belongs to the Utah Jazz squad in the NBA. Next to them will be Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto and Ainhoa ​​Pillet. Additionally, they will also have presences related to the American league, such as Kenny Smith, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Boban Marjanovic, and Doc Rivers.

+When does Hustle premiere on Netflix?

After a time of delay due to the health crisis due to Covid, this Tuesday it was finally confirmed that hustle will premiere on Netflix on June 8. After the great recognition in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler He returns with a new drama in which he promises to repeat a great performance, in which he will also have elements of his comedy.