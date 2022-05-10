First images of ‘The Terminal List’, the action series with Chris Pratt

We already anticipated it. The Terminal Listthe new action series with Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War, Jurassic World), seems destined to be one of the great releases of the year in Prime Video. Now we can see the first images of the long-awaited series based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, peeking to what extent the plot will take us next 1st of July to the pages of this bestselling bestseller of retired soldiers, conspiracies and murders.













A soldier trying to discover the truth

Based on the aforementioned novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List tells us the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt)that after all his marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operationreturns home with a huge trauma and conflicting memories. With multiple questions about his guilt, new evidence will soon begin to come out and Reece discovering that there are dark forces who are working against you, endangering not only your life, but also the lives of your loved ones. Throughout 8 episodeswe will be narrated a plot that mixes action and thriller equal parts spectacular cast and great production values.

























In addition to Pratt -who last year swept the platform-, they complete the cast Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole , and Alexis Louder, among others. Produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions, in collaboration with Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and the writer and showrunner David DiGilio, is one of the great premieres for the next summer of Amazon.

























The Terminal List It will premiere next July 1.