First images of Chris Pratt in The Terminal List, Prime Video’s new military thriller

MADRID, May 10. (CultureLeisure) –

The next 1st of July arrives at Prime Video The Terminal Listthe new military thriller made by Chris Pratt. A little less than two months before the premiere, the streaming platform has published the first images of the action series.

Based on the eponymous bestselling novel by Jack CarrThe Terminal List is composed of eight episodes. The protagonist of the sagas Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy quit science fiction to bring to life the soldier James Reece after his entire marine platoon suffers a ambushed in a high-risk operation.

Your character’s return home to the family will be marked by conflicting memories and questions about your guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Sheathed in a us navy uniformreflective in front of some scanners in the hospitalbare-chested wielding a gun or relaxing on a boat. These are the first photographs shared by Prime Video that show the various situations that you will face Pratt in this new military thriller.

The cast of The Terminal List is completed by the interpreters constance wuTaylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and alexis louderamong others.

The executive producers of the series are Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Jack Carr and Daniel Shattuck are also executive producers of the series.