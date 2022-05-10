Fans bump into Kim Kardashian for telling Pete Davidson to take off his hat

Ads

Pete Davidson fans argued with girlfriend Kim Kardashian telling him to take off a hat while filming behind-the-scenes footage of their time getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala.

In a clip uploaded to Kardashian Social’s Instagram page, Kardashian, 41, tells the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, to “take off his double hat” while wearing a purple cap over a dark blue one with white lettering.

“I didn’t know where to put my hat,” replied standing as he took off the purple topper, with Kim’s entourage giggling in the background.

Waving to an assistant, Kim adds, “He’s going to keep it, just in case, because if it works and we want to use it somewhere. Only if I want to post behind the scenes.

Kardashian was not a fan of boyfriend Davidson who wore two hats during his rehearsal of the Met Gala.

“Oh, don’t you want me to have a double hat? I appreciate it. Thank you, ”Davidson replied sarcastically.

“I’m just looking for you,” Kim replied, to which Pete replied, “No, that’s fine” before handing it over and adding, “Thanks, mate. This hat has caused a lot of problems ”.

Fans disputed the Kardashian who “controls” Davidson’s appearance. kardashiansocial / Instagram

Fans of the Staten Island native immediately called the reality star for trying to control Davidson’s appearance.

“He is checking. It does not allow him to be himself by wearing two hats. Let him wear two goddamn hats, Kim. It’s about his Instagram aesthetic. Within five months he will be a complete accomplice, ”wrote one observer in the comments section, with another adding,“ nah def red flag passive aggressive behavior. Instead of telling him he doesn’t want her to look bad, which is what he’s implying. She said she takes care of him. It is giving control and selfishness ”.

He wanted him to take it off in case he decided to post it on social media.kardashiansocial / Instagram

The moment echoed Kardashian’s experience with ex, Kanye West, who famously threw her entire wardrobe away once they started dating.

“I always thought I had really good style, until I met my husband and he told me I had the worst style,” Kardashian recalled in 2018. “He was really nice and cleaned up my entire closet.”

Kardashian wore a Bob Mackie dress designed for Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Getty Images for The Met Museum /

The clip was recorded at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Orlando last month, where Kardashian tried on the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala, escorted by her boyfriend in a tuxedo and sunglasses. The reality star sparked a backlash when she revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

