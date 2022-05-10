Fake!: the lock of Marilyn Monroe that Kim Kardashian received

kim kardashian stole the spotlight at the 2022 Met Gala with her fabulous Marilyn Monroe outfit, but Before walking down the red carpet, she received an impressive gift: a lock of hair from the late showbiz legend.

Now a Marilyn Monroe expert claimed that the lock Kim received from Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! of Orlando, Florida do not actually belong to Monroe.

Scott Fortner, who runs the website TheMarilynMonroeCollection.com, shared a post on Instagram questioning the authenticity of the historical memento Ripley presented to Kardashian.

At the event, the businesswoman made headlines by donning a Jean Louis dress that Monroe wore to President John F. Kennedy’s birthday party in 1962. In a clip posted by Ripley’s on Instagram last Tuesday, Kardashian’s jaw dropped. when a museum official handed over the hair, which was protected in a circular metal container.

Fortner shared the same clip on his Instagram page, in addition to a screenshot of Ripley detailing the hair’s origins; and what she says is a receipt from the salon that she worked on Monroe’s hair in 1962.

Ripley’s said in its hair display, that Monroe’s lock of hair “was cut by her hairstylist Robert Champion just prior to her performance at Madison Square Garden” where she serenaded the late president; and that the hair had been ‘authenticated by John Reznikoff’, who is “one of the most respected and trusted experts in the field of hair harvesting”.

Fortner shared a screenshot of Ripley detailing the origins of the hair, which said Robert Champion had styled her locks.

Photo: Instagram

Fortner said that Champion was not the hairdresser who prepared Monroe for the May 19, 1962 event in New York City, but Kenneth ‘Mr. Kenneth’ Battelle at Lilly Dache Beauty Salon.