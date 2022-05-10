Ex-Celtic stars alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix movie: trailer

ads

Getty Juancho Hernangómez, formerly of the Boston Celtics.

Former Boston Celtics forward Juancho Hernangomez will star in an upcoming Netflix movie titled “HUSTLE.” Adam Sandler plays the lead character in the film alongside Hernangómez. Sandler and LeBron James acted as producers.

Sandler plays the role of an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers named Stanley Beren, who is desperately searching for a top prospect. In the trailer, he struggles to find any kind of talent before discovering Spanish prospect Bo Cruz, represented by Hernangómez, and convincing him to come to the United States to pursue basketball. The trailer was tweeted by Sandler on May 10 with the caption: “I love you all.”

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Hernangomez shot the movie during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The forward was traded to the Timberwolves midway through the 2019-20 season and spent a year and a half there before being traded to the Celtics last offseason.

Juancho filmed this when he was with the Lobos. Ant in it too. Who says you can’t be a star in Minnesota? https://t.co/u3Ere9g7ga

— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 10, 2022

Although Hernangómez is the star of the film, there is no shortage of familiar faces. The trailer gave fans a sneak peek at some of the celebrities slated to star in the film.

Queen Latifah leads a star-studded cast

“HUSTLE” features a packed cast of A-list celebrities and NBA stars. According to IMDb, Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall are the main cast members outside of Sandler. Additionally, the cast includes a long list of NBA stars.

Outside of Hernangómez, the most prominent NBA player in the film is Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic, who appears in the trailer. He portrays himself and is approached by Sandler as a possible draft target for the Sixers. Sandler jokes about Marjanovic’s age and whether or not he is eligible for the NBA Draft.

The trailer also showcased a long list of other current and former NBA stars that Sandler and Hernangomez interact with throughout their journey. This includes current TNT analyst Kenny Smith, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, 76ers legend Julius Erving, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Seth Curry. IMDb also includes players like Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Trae Young and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton on the cast list.

This will be Hernangómez’s first time on the big screen, but it’s obviously not his first time on the basketball court. The Spanish striker is a six-year NBA veteran.

Hernangomez career history

The Nuggets drafted the 26-year-old forward with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent two and a half seasons in Denver before being traded to the Timberwolves. While in a Nuggets uniform, Hernangómez averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Hernangomez’s most successful season in the NBA came immediately after his move to Minnesota. He played 14 games in a Timberwolves uniform during the 2019-20 season, averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 42.0% from deep. This move led the Timberwolves to sign Hernangómez to a three-year contract.

However, just a year after they signed him, the Timberwolves traded Hernangómez to the Celtics. Hernangómez only appeared in 18 games for the Celtics before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, who later traded him back to the Jazz. The forward finished this season in Utah, where he appeared in 17 regular-season games and six playoff games.

“HUSTLE,” which was directed by Jeremiah Zagar, is rated R and will premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2022.

ads