Eva Mendes is about to return. After 10 years

Eva Mendes she was one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses in the early 2000s. Then, after her marriage to Ryan Gosling and four children (including two with the actor of La La Land), he decided to devote himself to the family.

His last starring role dates back to 2012, in the film Girl in Progress. The same year she appeared alongside her husband in Like a thunder, by Derek Cianfrance. And the last fleeting appearance of him is in 2014, in Gosling’s first and only direction, Lost River (as shown in the photo).

Now, however, the Latin actress seems to be ready to get back on track, as she stated in an interview with The View.

“I don’t exactly have many choices, but if I find an interesting project I think it may be time to get back to work. But in any case, I wouldn’t do anything violent and no sex scenes ”.

Maybe it could even be a return to the family, just to stay on topic.

Eva Mendes, in fact, was part of the saga of Fast and Furious and it is well known that Vin Diesel would like to bring to the set, in the grand finale divided into two films, all the actors who have followed one another on the set in recent years. It is no coincidence that the actor and producer has practically imposed the return of Jordana Brewster also in this chapter

Mendes played Special Agent Monica Fuentes in the second episode of the saga 2Fast 2Furiousa character who then had a very fast and unexpected cameo in Fast5.

We’ll see if there is room for her in too Fast Xa film that is having quite a few problems, starting with the sudden abandonment of Justin Lin in the control room.