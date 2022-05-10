Elizabeth Gillies boasts her friendship with Ariana Grande after two years without seeing each other

Actresses Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have invited fans to an unexpected meeting. The besties, who co-starred on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” revealed they got together last week for the first time in a while and gave fans a sneak peek at what they were up to.

Responding to the wishes of many, Ari and Liz ended up doing karaoke together, and frankly, it couldn’t be any other way. Liz shared a photo dump of her time with the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer, including a clip of them tearing up their own version of a song from the musical Rent.

Liz and Ari seemed to be having the time of their lives in the video and fans were quick to rush into the comments to share how nostalgic they were. Captioning the post, Liz wrote: “Last week. Highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS.” Ari even commented, “My absolute heart.”

A solid friendship represents Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

BFF! Ariana and Liz starred in “Victorious” together, but knew each other long before the Nickelodeon show premiered in 2010. Both actresses starred in “13: The Musical on Broadway” in 2008 before taking their talents to Hollywood. “I lived with Liz for a while,” Ariana told Teen Vogue in May 2012 of their friendship.

Liz, for her part, referred to Ariana as her “sister” during an interview with People in June 2015. “We can’t walk away from each other!” She told the CW star, referring to her roles on 13 and Victorious. “And we did an animated show together, we did voiceovers on this show for Nickelodeon together. We really can’t part.”

Liz went on to explain how their relationship has evolved over the years. “She is like blood to me, she is like my sister. So unless we have a massive fight, nothing is going to happen there. We lived together. I’ve known her since what feels like the beginning of time.”