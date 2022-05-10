Dwayne Johnson shares a brutal sneak peek of Black Adam’s return to the set

October It will be the month that Dwayne Johnson begins his path in the world of superheroes with Black Adam. The new DC movie recently surprised and at the same time alarmed fans with the announcement that it should return to the set to start with reshoots.

This story will introduce us to one of the DC’s most powerful and dangerous beings. So far it is known that Black Adam (Johnson) will wake up from slumber today, so the villain/anti-hero will do his thing, but there will be a force opposing him, the Justice Society of America (JSA), composed of hawkman (Aldis Hodge) Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

