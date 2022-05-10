Dwayne Johnson shares a brutal sneak peek of Black Adam’s return to the set

October It will be the month that Dwayne Johnson begins his path in the world of superheroes with Black Adam. The new DC movie recently surprised and at the same time alarmed fans with the announcement that it should return to the set to start with reshoots.

This story will introduce us to one of the DC’s most powerful and dangerous beings. So far it is known that Black Adam (Johnson) will wake up from slumber today, so the villain/anti-hero will do his thing, but there will be a force opposing him, the Justice Society of America (JSA), composed of hawkman (Aldis Hodge) Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

It is common for films, after having completed their shooting schedule, to return to record new scenes because the ones filmed did not turn out as expected or for other reasons. Sometimes it has happened that due to reshoots the release date of the film changes, but fortunately with Black Adam this will not happen.

To bring peace of mind to the fans, La Roca shared a publication on his social networks showing himself with the black adam costume and preparing to hear the famous phrase “light camera and action”. In the post, Dwayne comments that he is preparing for a “heavy week of production” while the new touches are given to the film.

An important detail is that this is the first photograph to appear full body of the antiherooffering more details that had not been seen before, such as the belt and the boots.

Johnson looks awesome as the villain.

Taking into account the sayings of The Rock, reshoots won’t take more than a week and the positive is that Warner Bros and DC have enough time to finish the work and present the film for the October 21 as advertised.

