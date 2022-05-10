Dwayne Johnson presents “Red Notice”: “It has been the most challenging shoot” | Featured | America Edition

Dwayne Johnson has shot many action movies but says that “Red Notice” is among the most complicated projects of his career, not because of the physical effort but because of the emotional tension.

“It has been the most challenging shoot,” said “La Roca” in an interview with Efe hours before the theatrical release of this action film that boasts a bill of 160 million dollars and that has reunited the former wrestler with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

“We had to record during the coronavirus, so it was a challenge. We had to isolate a whole team, the production, the actors, everyone’s families…”, he explained.

According to the actor, the action scenes in which he travels -and destroys- the most emblematic places in Rome were not so bad when compared to the pressure of having a group of more than 800 people completely isolated for months and without knowing When could they finish?

“I shot two movies, ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Black Adam’, with the same crew, so they had to make a lot of sacrifices, like being separated from their families,” he said. (…) They are the real stars.”

THE MOST EXPENSIVE BET ON NETFLIX

In the case of the first tape, Netflix has thrown the house out the window. The television giant has entrusted three of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors to star in its most expensive film to date.

Johnson plays John Hartley, an FIB agent who receives a red alert (Interpol’s code for most wanted criminals) for which he must pursue two art thieves: Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gadot). ).

The two criminals compete to steal three golden eggs that belonged to Cleopatra and are kept in different parts of the world. Just as the FBI agent is about to stop him, the authorities mistake him for just another mugger and jail him in Russia.

The only way to escape and complete the mission will be to team up with one of the thieves to disrupt the other’s plans.

“I’ve done a lot of movies like this in the past and you always expect everyone to get along. We have a great time here,” he said.

Netflix has been trying for some time to gain a foothold in the universe of action “blockbusters” with tapes like “The Old Guard”, starring Charlize Theron, or “Extraction”, with Chris Hemsworth at the helm.

In its latest bet, the company signed the director of “Central Intelligence” (2016), Rawson Marshall Thurber, for a project that had been in Universal’s plans since 2018 and with Johnson at the helm, although the studio left him a year later.

Finally, Netflix acquired the rights to the film and resumed filming, which did not conclude until the end of 2020 after innumerable delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The star that should guide one is to deliver the film to the audience, so we always keep working,” said the actor.

EXPECTATION FOR “BLACK ADAM”

Still, Johnson is used to setbacks.

After “Red Notice” will premiere “Black Adam”, the new film in the DC Comics franchise, which introduces a new villain: Teth/Theo-Adam, who first appeared in Fawcett’s “Marvel Family” comics Comics and then passed into the DC house.

“It is a project that I am passionate about and that has taken me more than a decade,” he acknowledged about this film that will teach “a new code of conduct” for the antagonists of superheroes.

Although its premiere will take a little longer, until the summer of 2022.

Xavier Romualdo