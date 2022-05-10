DreamWorks Channel | When does the Dreamworks channel debut in Chile and Latin America?

A new children’s and family pay TV signal will arrive in Chile in May. Its about dreamworks channelwith an extensive offer of original productions and characters recognized by the entire public.

The signal was already available in 40 territories in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East; but now it will make its official big debut for Chile and Latin America.

Its managers promise great premieres “ideal for inspiring and entertaining the whole family with audiences’ most beloved characters”.

In addition to a “solid programming with great teachings, it presents the best in entertainment for children, with high-quality series and blockbuster movies.”

DreamWorks Channel: What movies and series can be seen on pay TV signal

Among the popular films that will be shown on the Dreamworks Channel are some of the most well-known such as:

Turbo – Premiere Saturday May 14 8:00 pm LATAM

The animated sports comedy film in which an ordinary garden snail named Turbo whose dream of becoming the fastest snail in the world comes true. When a freak accident gives him the power of super-speed, Turbo tries to fulfill his dream.

First he will make friends with a peculiar gang of tricked-out street snails and

obsessed with speed, and there Turbo will learn that nobody succeeds alone. So he puts his heart and shell on the starting line ready to help his colleagues achieve his dreams, before trying to achieve his impossible dream: winning the Indianapolis 500.

Shrek – Premiere Sunday May 15 6:00 pm LATAM

A film that shows that where everyone sees the ogre, perhaps there is a great person with a huge heart. Shrek (Mike Myers) embarks on a mission to rescue spirited Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of her lovable donkey (Eddie Murphy) and reclaim her swamp estate from the scheming Lord Farquaad.

Spirit: The Indomitable Steed – Premiere Sunday May 22 6:00 pm LATAM

The moving story of Spirit (Matt Damon), the young mustang wild horse who lives in the Old West at the end of the 19th century, will prove that we are all free to pursue our dreams and that nothing and no one can take away our freedom, arrives in Latin America.

Spirit befriends an Indian from the Lakota tribe, then confronts some evil soldiers who want to capture him and, finally, falls in love with a beautiful mare named Rain. It comes starring the voices of acclaimed actors Matt Damon (Happy Feet Two), James Cromwell (Babe), and Daniel Studi (Crazy Horse).

Antz Hormiguitaz – Premiere Sunday May 29 6:00 pm LATAM

The story about the disgruntled ant that disrupts the life of the colony by pretending to be a soldier and falling in love with a princess arrives to captivate the whole family.

This is the first film produced by DreamWorks Animation in 1998, it became one of the first entirely computer animated films, with the voice of acclaimed stars such as Sharon Stone (Catwoman), Jennifer Lopez (Ice Age: Continental Drift), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters), Anne Bancroft (GI Jane) and Gene Hackman (Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut) were responsible for providing the voices of the characters, some of them even have facial similarities with the actors who They performed their voices.

There will also be other premieres like Baby Boy Boss: Back in Business, Trolls: don’t miss a beat!, The Epic Adventures of Captain Underpants, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, long live king julien Y dawn of the croods.