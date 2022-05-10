Does Sarah Luebbert leave America after two tournaments?

The 24-year-old American soccer player posted a thank you on social media, which was interpreted by fans as an imminent farewell

the american Sarah Luebbert posted on social media a thank you to the America, before the possibility of not continuing with the capital squad, with which he played two tournaments. The attacker, since the elimination against Pachuca, made signs to the azulcrema fans, at the Azteca Stadium, who were received as a farewell.

Luebbert arrived at America on loan for the 2021 Apertura. The player has a contract with the Chicago Red Stars of the United States and will have to return, once the assignment with the Liga MX team is over.

Luebbert He debuted in 2020 as a professional soccer player and continued his career in Mexico from 2021. With the Eagles, the American scored seven goals, in addition to playing 21 games.

After what America was eliminated against Pachuca, the midfielder thanked the azulcrema public and a day later published on her social networks “Thank you, America”.

The América player could have played her last game with the Águilas in the quarterfinals against Pachuca. picture 7

Until now, the Mexican club has not made the departure of the American player official, although her team is already waiting for her return.

Lubert She is 24 years old and was one of the most outstanding players in the America in the last tournament. The American connected with the azulcrema fans, which caused various farewell messages from her followers.

The low of Sarah Luebbert would add to the dismissal of manager Craig Harrington, who was fired after the America fell in the quarterfinals against Tuzas del Pachuca.

“We have come to the conclusion that today is Craig Harrington’s last day as team manager, it is a decision that was made based on the results, also the greatness of the club and this was definitely not what we were looking for,” he reported. Claudia Carrion, sports director of the club, in a post-match message.