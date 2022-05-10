Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Screenwriter Addresses Tom Cruise Rumors as Superior Iron Man

It was said to be a variant of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it premiered with a handful of cameos; Nevertheless, Tom Cruise It was not one of them as had been rumored so much.

With the first references to the multiverse in the series of LokiIt was Spider-Man: No Way Home which further explored this theme by offering the reunion of villains from past arachnid movies along with the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The theme of the multiverse was central in the new individual film of Doctor Strange, being constant the rumors and theories about which characters would appear.

One of the most popular rumors was that Multiverse of Madness would present variants of the heroes already known within the UCM, sounding the possibility of seeing a variant of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. played by Tom Cruise.

Various insiders assured at the time that Cruise would give life to Superior Iron Man, who in the tape would face Scarlett Witch; Something that did not happen.

Now, after the premiere of the film, it is the screenwriter Michael Waldron who speaks openly about the rumors of Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man.

“Yes, that was totally made up. I mean, there is no cut image of Tom Cruise!” Waldron said in an interview for Rolling Stone.

The writer acknowledges that he read the first rumors about it, even talking about it with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigwithout finally being able to specify something, accepting that Cruise’s availability would make it impossible.

“I said to Kevin (Feige) at one point: Could we get Tom Cruise to do Iron Man? I remember reading about it in Ain’t It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man. (…) I just don’t think it was ever a real option, because of his availability,” Michael Waldron said about it.

Note that, before Robert Downey Jr., Tom Cruise was Marvel’s first choice at the time to bring Iron Man to the big screen.

Even though Cruise’s Superior Iron Man doesn’t appear, Doctor Strange of Multiverse of Madness It has different cameos such as the already confirmed Professor X by Patrick Stewart Who is in charge of leading the group? illuminati.

