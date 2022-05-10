Doctor Strange 2: screenwriter did want to include Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% is on the right track in its conquest for the world box office, but fans and critics still don’t know how to rate it within the MCU. Sam Raimi’s film takes a significant distance from other Marvel installments, but at the same time it shows great progress for the new phase of the franchise, so his arrival is really important and leaves us with a Strange more advanced in his techniques and much more. more powerful. Something that seriously affected the reception of the film was the spread of rumors and half leaks that were found on the internet. Without a doubt, the most important was that of Tom Cruise as a version of Iron Man, something that the writer of the sequel did think of granting fans.

Robert Downey Jr. not only found in Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% and Tony Stark his way back to the big leagues in Hollywood, he also became the great leader of the UCM and the maximum representation of the excellent casting that the production company can do. However, the actor dedicated years of his life to giving priority to this character and decided to say goodbye to him in Avengers: Endgame- 95% definitively. Although we have constant references to Stark and his legacy in other films, the interpreter does not want to return under any circumstances. With the arrival of the multiverses, much was said about showing other versions of the hero and the appearance of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was the perfect excuse.

Since the filming was taking place, fans began to leak information about the story, the storyboards, and what we might see in the movie. When it was later revealed that the reshoots would seek to add more cameos, fans had a very specific idea of ​​what they wanted to see. The first trailer had everyone checking frame by frame to discover its secrets and the arrival of other versions of the most beloved characters, with some assuring that they could see Tom Cruise clearly in the Superior Iron Man suit, which actually ended up being another version of Captain Marvel played by Lashana Lynch.

As is common with Marvel, fans expect big surprises but at the same time they expect to be right with every complex theory that comes to mind, something impossible to fulfill. That is why many complained when Tom Cruise did not appear on tape. But for fans to be aware, they should know that Marvel creators, writers, directors, and executives know their theories and expectations very well, so there was a long time ago that they did think about bringing the actor.

In interview with rolling stonescreenwriter Michael Waldron assured that no serious work was ever done to bring Tom Cruise to the UCM, but it was an idea that was around his head for a while after learning that fans had a particular taste for that theory:

Yes, [lo de Tom Cruise] it was totally invented. I mean, there are no Tom Cruise deleted scenes! But I love Tom Cruise, and I told Kevin [Feige] At one point, I thought, “Could we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?” I remember reading about it on Ain’t It Cool News in the past, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.

The also writer of Loki – 96% say that they really liked the idea, but it was impossible to think of making it a reality considering the busy schedule of the actor, who was not approached at all.

The reason everyone loved Tom Cruise is because the actor was the studio’s first choice for Hombre de Hierro. However, he wanted more control over the role and the story, as well as the development and future of the character, something that Marvel could not promise him, so they finally dropped the talks and the company took a chance with Robert Downey Jr. Although many continue to complain about this, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it did introduce new characters that we could see in other ways in the future of the franchise, so maybe it’s time to think about other heroes beyond Tony Stark.

