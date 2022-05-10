Denzel Washington has his special on Warner Channel

Miami, October 18, 2021.- Although in his record he adds six nominations and two Oscars (glory Y Training day), the acting career of Denzel Washington is not subject to their awards, but to the work behind each of their performances. She can be a simple subway driver, who must suddenly steer a critical situation down the right path, or become an undercover DEA agent facing a crossroads. Also a former commando who must return to the scene to go to the aid of a woman, or an apocalyptic warrior.

Warner Channel presents the Special Denzel Washington, on Saturday, October 23, at 6:15 p.m. (MEX) times.

The opening will be in charge of Rescue of Subway 123, at 5:55 p.m. (ARG / CHI / COL) / 6:15 p.m. (MEX) hours. The day of Walter Garber, a New York City subway worker, gets complicated when Ryder, the leader of a gang armed to the teeth, hijacks one of the Pelham Line trains. With only an hour to get the money, Garber must use all of his knowledge of the subway’s operations system to delay Ryder and save the hostages.

Then it’s the turn of Two Lethal Weapons, at 8:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI / Col) / 8:05 p.m. (MEX) hours. Bobby Trench and “Stig” Stigman pose as criminals, but the former is actually a DEA agent and the latter is an intelligence specialist with the Marine Special Operations Forces. Against orders from Jessup, his superior, Bobby decides to go undercover and help Stig steal $3 million from a New Mexico bank. Stig is ordered to kill Bobby after the robbery and keep all the money. During the robbery, Trench and Stig are shocked to notice that there is $40 million more in the bank vault than they expected to find.

At 10:00 p.m. It’s time to the vigilante. McCall is a former Black Ops commando who faked his own death and left his past behind in order to start a new, more peaceful life. But when he meets Teri, a young woman who is under the control of the Russian mob, he feels compelled to help her. Armed with hidden abilities that allow him to take revenge on those who harm the defenseless, McCall comes out of retirement and decides to seek justice.

Closing is done by The Book of Secrets, at 00.25 (MEX) / 00.35 (ARG / CHI / COL) hours. In the not too distant future, after a war wipes out most of civilized society, some human beings survive in a hostile environment where the law no longer exists. Eli, a warrior who walks through a desolate country, seeks to fulfill his destiny: rescue humanity that is on the brink of destruction.