Defined the Semifinals of the Clausura 2022

This Monday, May 9, the remaining matches of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil were played, leaving Tigres UANL, Chivas del Guadalajara, Rayadas del Monterrey and Tuzas del Pachuca like the teams that advanced to the Semifinals.

In this way, the semifinals in the Liga MX Femenil will be Rayadas vs. Pachuca (first leg at Hidalgo, second leg at BBVA) and Chivas vs Tigres (first leg at Universitario, second leg at Akron).

The one who got their pass to the semis practically from the first leg was Tigres, since they thrashed the Rojinegras del Atlas 7-0, to prevail in the second leg with a 2-1, leaving the aggregate with a resounding 9-1.

The ones that did suffer were Chivas, because after drawing 2-2 in the first leg, they went down 2-0 in the second leg of the quarterfinals, although in the end they managed to turn the score around to win 3 -2 and advance with an aggregate score of 5-4.

Las Tuzas, for their part, managed to prevail over Águilas del Club América in both games, winning the first leg with scores of 2-1, to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

The last team to qualify was Rayadas, who beat Xolas de Tijuana 1-0 in the first leg, to also win the second leg 2-1, advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

In the coming days, Liga MX Femenil will reveal the dates and times for the semifinal matches of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.