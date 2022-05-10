Croatia at Eurovision copied Taylor Swift? The video comparison and the response of the singer (Wednesday 11 May 2022)

There Croatia toEurovision Song Contest enchanted the juries but unfortunately in the end, Mia Dimši ?, did not convince the viewers who rejected her Guilty Pleasure. The Croatian representative was in fact eliminated together with her colleagues from Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Latvia and Slovenia. Online, however, a controversy has exploded that unites Guilty Pleasure to a song by Taylor SwiftWillow, single from the 2020 Evermore album. The sounds of the two singles actually resemble each other and a little Guilty Pleasure really recalls the single from Taylor Swift. here is the video which compares the two pieces: BUT CROATIA IS LITERALLY A GROUPIE OF Taylor Swift AND OLIVIA RODRIGO – ??? s ??? · (@bolymasala) May 10, … Read on biccy

Eurovision 2022, the live broadcast of the first semifinal: here's who goes to the final … Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Armenia. Meanwhile, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom enter the final by right as founding countries of the Eurovision and the …

√ Eurovision, the first semifinal: report cards and finalists … Intelligent Music Project – Intention: 6 Prog rock a Eurovision very 80s, but fun (… Croatia: Mia Dimi – Guilty Pleasure: 5 Pop that passes without a trace Denmark: REDDI – The …

Eurovision, the first semifinal: Croatia's performance with Mia Dimšic

The program of the first Eurovision semifinal evening started with a short introductory film … Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and …



















