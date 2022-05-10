Cristiano Ronaldo, the sad condition of the mother: the confession from tears

The Lusitanian champion became the author of a sad confession that closely concerns one of the most important people in his life

Most recently, the sample currently in force at Manchester United lived a tragic drama. His partner Georgina has faced the birth of twins, one of which unfortunately passed away. For the couple of parents it was an immense pain, as can be seen from the press release issued on social networks to inform all fans of her.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the disappearance of our baby. It is the greatest pain a parent can experience. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness ”, this is Ronaldo’s announcement published a few hours after Georgina’s birth.

If his private life has suffered a very hard blow to digest, even as regards his sporting career he is not having a particularly idyllic moment. With his club, in fact, he was unable to even qualify for the next edition of the Uefa Champions League, too big a setback for a player of his level and fame.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the words that hurt the heart

Until today Christian he has collected a myriad of trophies and awards on a personal level, so many that it would be difficult to enumerate them all. His incredible talent, combined with extraordinary professionalism, is known in every corner of the globe. The di lui is the most famous name in the world when it comes to i social network.

In fact, by combining all the followers he owns on the various platforms, he turns out to be the most followed natural person on the planet. Precisely for this reason, every action or affirmation of him is able to arouse infinite reactions from all those who follow him. Some time ago, one of his declaration sparked an avalanche of comments, especially for the sadness than revealed.

“My mother raised me by sacrificing her life for me. She went to bed hungry, just to make me eat “thus began the dramatic story of Ronaldo who wanted to confess all the economic difficulties of the past.

“We had no money for anything. She worked 7 days a week and at night as a cleaner to buy my first boots to be a player, all my success is dedicated to her “, this was the moving tribute that, during an interview, CR7 wanted do towards his beloved mother, also reported by the political24.it portal.