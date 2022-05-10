Chris Pratt won’t use an Italian accent in the Super Mario movie

We recently learned that a new super mario animation movie in which Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Jurassic World: Dominion, Tomorrow’s War) will voice the iconic plumber.

However, this has caused a lot of discomfort and hatred among a good part of the fans, who would have preferred it to be charles martinetthe voice of Mario in Nintendo video games, who will star in the film instead of making a mere cameo.

This discomfort can be increased by knowing that Chris Pratt will not use an Italian accent when giving voice to the character. At least that’s what he said Chris Meledandrione of the producers of the super mario movie.

When asked about the choice of the film’s cast (via TooFab), the producer dropped that the tone of the character will not be what fans expect. “All I can say is that the voice he’s doing for us in Mario is phenomenal,” he stated. “Yeah, I’m looking forward to people hearing it.”

“We cover (that accent) in the movie, so you’ll see we definitely wink at that, but it’s not the nuance of the acting in the whole movie,” Meledandri clarified.

However, the producer understands that there may be some controversy over the fact that Chris Pratt plays a character traditionally represented as Italian.

“Well, as an Italian-American myself, I get it. I get the comments. charlie daywhich interprets Luigi, is of Italian origin. Yeah, so that’s our wink,” he commented.

Together with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, they complete the cast of the film. Anya Taylor-Joy What peach, Jack Black What Bowser, seth roden What Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key What Toad, Fred Armisen What Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson What Kamek Y Sebastian Maniscalco What spike.

The Super Mario movie will hit theaters sometime in 2022. It will not be the only animated film in which Chris Pratt participates, since it was recently confirmed that the actor will voice Garfield in a new animated film.