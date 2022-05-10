Chris Pratt Reveals What He Has in Common With a ‘Jurassic World’ Co-Star

Chris Pratt will return to the screen shortly with “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The film, the sixth installment of the film series, will hit theaters on June 10 and will reunite the actor with the stars of the original film.

In the aforementioned production, the artist repeats his role as the dinosaur trainer Owen Grady. It is the third film in which he is seen with this character, who shares the leading role in the story with Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas-Howard.

A dream come true

During his appearance on the show NBC “Today”Chris Pratt rightly made reference to what it meant for him to work with such artists as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

“You’ve got the legendary cast back: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, plus our ‘Jurassic World’ cast. Our stories converge in a way that is a definitive ending,” he commented.

He added: “The first time I saw ‘Jurassic Park’ I was 13 years old and had no idea I was going to be an actor; these people were kind of cemented in my mind like icons. Working with them is a dream come true”, he pointed out to the presenters of the aforementioned space.

The interpreter also told the Collider portal that during the filming he discovered that he has many things in common with Sam Neill.

“We shot this under pretty tight COVID restrictions and we all essentially lived together for the better part of eight months, so I took a lot of really wonderful things out of Sam and realized we had a lot in common in our real lives. We both have farms on the islands, we raise the same kind of pigs, the same kind of sheep. We literally have the same type of Suffolk sheep. It was a really weird mix of similarities and now I really adore him as a person,” he recounted.

Regarding the new film, Pratt stressed that he thinks this will be the end of the franchise that began in 1990 with “Jurassic Park”, directed by Steven Spielberg.

“I really think this is the end. It’s 30 years of filming. This is the sixth film in the Jurassic saga and it will be the end of the franchise,” said the also protagonist of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” saga in the aforementioned space.