Children of Kim Kardashian give her an artistic gift on Mother’s Day
What do you give to a mother who has everything? North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, must have thought that when Mother’s Day approached, because the little girl is behind the tender gift that the four brothers gave their famous mother on this special date, published peopleenespanol. com
North is quite an artist, because her mother Kim Kardashian has shown off her artistic creations on several occasions, even creating controversy if she really was the author of those paintings.
But now, it has also been discovered that the rest of the businesswoman’s children also have a boiling artistic vein.
If before she used to receive extravagant gifts from her ex-husband, the singer Kanye West, this time it has been a very original gift and available to anyone.
It is a light gray sports outfit that little North, eight years old, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, who has just turned three, have decorated with different handmade drawings.
For example, on the pants Saint has contributed a colorful portrait of his mother next to him, both wearing hats and surrounded by hearts. While Chicago drew a pink flower and a heart. Together they shaped the silhouette of Psalm’s hand in the waist area in a bright blue tone.
The sweatshirt was entirely the work of North, who wrote “Mom” and “Kim” on each sleeve, and on the back he made a design with numerous hearts and flowers.
It is not the first time that her first-born has left her pictorial mark on a gift for her mother, such as when West gave the entrepreneur the Hermès Herbag bag, valued at $3,775 dollars, painted by North when she was only 16 months old. .
So far it is not known if Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s current partner who has been very close to the children, or even Kanye, helped the little ones to devise and materialize the gift, or if they used Yeezy brand clothing to do so. , but Kim promised in her stories that they would soon be seen wearing it.