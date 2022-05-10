Children of Kim Kardashian give her an artistic gift on Mother’s Day

What do you give to a mother who has everything? North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, must have thought that when Mother’s Day approached, because the little girl is behind the tender gift that the four brothers gave their famous mother on this special date, published peopleenespanol. com

North is quite an artist, because her mother Kim Kardashian has shown off her artistic creations on several occasions, even creating controversy if she really was the author of those paintings. But now, it has also been discovered that the rest of the businesswoman’s children also have a boiling artistic vein.

If before she used to receive extravagant gifts from her ex-husband, the singer Kanye West, this time it has been a very original gift and available to anyone. It is a light gray sports outfit that little North, eight years old, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, who has just turned three, have decorated with different handmade drawings. For example, on the pants Saint has contributed a colorful portrait of his mother next to him, both wearing hats and surrounded by hearts. While Chicago drew a pink flower and a heart. Together they shaped the silhouette of Psalm’s hand in the waist area in a bright blue tone.