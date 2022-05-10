Charlotte Crosby channels “Rihanna vibes” in a shocking pregnancy shot

Charlotte Crosby bared her baby bump in a sizzling “Rihanna vibes” pregnancy post.

The pregnant reality star, 31, is currently expecting her first child from boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Posting to Instagram on Monday, the former Geordie Shore star shared two photos of herself posing with her growing belly on display.

The In The Style ambassador, who is currently quarantined overseas, posed in a shirt and pants paired with a red Murci lettuce-trimmed tie that traditionally retails for just under £ 58.

Charlotte paired the chic look with a gold necklace and pointy shoes.

She wrote in a caption: “I am giving you a pregnancy [Rihanna] vibrations. “



(Image: @ charlottegshore / Instagram)



Confronting the pregnant Umbrella singer, with a slight misspelling in her original post, Charlotte looked radiant in heavy makeup.

She wore her signature brown braids in extensions and a half up and half down style, with the tips of her hair falling in loose waves below the bust.

Quick to share their praise for Charlotte’s post were her famous friends.

The first time mom and former TOWIE star Ferne McCann wrote, “OMG unreal”.



(Image: @ charlottegshore / Instagram)



Meanwhile, his former Geordie Shore colleague and expectant partner, Marnie Simpson, replied, “To live this way.”

Love Island ex Kendall Rae Knight commented, “Oh wow.”

Charlotte’s post follows her recent topless pose with her baby bump on display.

The mom-to-be looked beaming as she undressed in a pair of white panties for the intimate portrait.

Earlier this month, Charlotte also celebrated her pregnancy body change and shared her aspirations of “having a huge bump”.



(Image: @charlottegshore)



Updating fans on Instagram, the Newcastle native wrote: “I love my changing body!

“I love it, I love looking in the mirror like wow, wow, wow, wow! He is crazy? I literally want to have a huge bump!

“I noticed stretch marks on my boobs and hips and I absolutely LOVE them!”

The news of Charlotte’s baby follows the star who previously talked about a tragic ectopic pregnancy in 2016.

For more entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.