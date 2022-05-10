Celebrities who are mothers and have become icons of motherhood

In order to celebrate the Mother’s daywe will tour Hollywood’s most famous moms that have been characterized by imposing style, personality and have become an example to follow when deciding to adopt.

Some celebrities have formed large and diverse families, as in the case of Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock and Charlize Theron. While other celebrities have made headlines by announcing their pregnancy, as is the case with Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie has stood out for being a dedicated mother with one of the biggest families in Hollywood, since became a mother for the first time when she decided to adopt Madoxx in 2001, some time after adopted Pax originally from Vietnam and Zhara, a girl from Ethiopia.

Finally, Her other three children were born from her marriage to actor Brad Pitt.: Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry became one of the most iconic celebrities of motherhood announcing the pregnancy of her first daughter with Orlando BloomSince then, the singer has fallen in love with all her followers with photos and videos of her stage as a mother through Instagram.

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s youngest, Kylie Jenner, has stood out for being one of the celebrities that has generated the greatest impact with pregnancy of her daughter Stormi and later with the pregnancy of her son Wolf with her partner, rapper Travis Scott.

By becoming a businesswoman and because of her style, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has become one of the icons of social media when it comes to motherhood.

Eva Longoria

The actress of Latin roots, Eva Longoria has become one of the most admired moms in Hollywood, by risking having her first child at age 43 through egg freezing. The actress had her son Santiago with the Mexican businessman José Bastón in June 2018.

Sandra Bullock

The famous Oscar-winning actress, Sandra Bullock became a mother for the first time by adopting her son Louis when she was 46, five years later, adopted again, her daughter Laila 8 years old.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna has become one of the most iconic celebrities of motherhoodannouncing her pregnancy with her partner ASAP Rocky, wearing daring outfits that show her beautiful pregnancy since last January.

