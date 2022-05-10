Carla Gugino lied about her age at 16 to land her first movie role

Lying in Hollywood for a role is not uncommon. Actors like Anne Hathaway and George Clooney have lied about some personal details to get a role they liked. While most celebrities prefer to add a few years to get a mature role, others prefer to remove a few years, like Carla Gugino did. The actress lied about her age at 16 to land what would be her first movie role.

Carla Gugino lied about her age for her first job

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/cPE5_XKWob0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

troop beverly hills is a 1989 comedy film about a socialite trying to maintain her relationship with her daughter Hannah. She agrees to take over the duties of leading Hannah’s Wilderness Girls troop, but instead teaches them how to navigate the ‘wild lifestyle of Beverly Hills’.

Gugino played Chica Barnfell, one of the explorers whose parents often abandon her to travel. When the casting call came out, Gugino was 16 years old, older than they were looking for. According to The Huff Post, she decided to cut her age by two years to get the job, lying about her being 14 years old.

The actress admitted the deception during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She said that she came clean about the lie during filming, but that it was too late to play it again. Gugino’s prominent director, Jeff Kanew, told her that he wouldn’t have hired her in the first place if she had known.

At that time, this kind of thing was not uncommon. Mila Kunis did something similar when she auditioned for That 70’s Show, just the other way around. As Gugino pointed out, it was easier to do this before everything in the industry became computerized.

Gugino was emancipated at 16

Carla Gugino attends “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Vicente Sandoval/Getty Images)

Gugino was not only older than her character, she was considered an adult in the eyes of the state at the time. After having some success as a model, the young star became legally emancipated with the help of her parents at age 16, Paste notes.

She then decided to try her hand at acting, landing her first acting job in troop beverly hills at 16. Although it is now a cult classic, the film was poorly received. But Gugino’s performance did not go unnoticed. He landed featured roles on TV shows like revolving city Y chicago hope. After appearing in several movies throughout the 1990s, she became famous for her performance in the spy kids franchise.

What is Gugino doing now?

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/xEW6Yg6_bCE?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Gugino’s career has continued to thrive throughout his adult years. The actress turned 50 in August 2021, but it marked a historic year for her. She had four projects released last year: Zack Snyder’s Justice League (in which he reprized his voice role from previous DCEU films), the anthology drama Withinaction movie gunpowder shakeand the horror miniseries Midnight mass.

The latest of these is just one example of Gugino’s frequent collaborations with creator Mike Flanagan. The actor appeared in his other Netflix projects, The Curse of Hill House and its sequel series, The curse of Bly Manor. She is working with him again on The fall of the House of Usher.

RELATED: Who is ‘Bly Manor’ star Carla Gugino’s longtime partner Sebastian Gutierrez?