Cardinal wants Milan: that’s who the RedBird billionaire is

Gerald Joseph Cardinale, founder of RedBird Capital, chose Milan after analyzing 80 European companies. Let’s get to know him better

Daniele Triolo

The ‘Corriere dello Sport‘today on newsstands talked about Gerald Joseph ‘Gerry’ Cardinal. He is the founder of RedBird Capitalinterested as known in the acquisition of the majority shares of Milan. Cardinal, aged between 53 and 55, personal assets of over one billion dollarsfor Milan would like to follow in the footsteps of a president with whom he has common interests, that is Dan Friedkinowner of the Rome.

RedBird entered the negotiation between Elliott and InvestCorp for the sale of Milan once the exclusivity with the Bahraini fund has expired. It is not a disturbing action, far from it: it is a real, full-bodied proposal for the Rossoneri club. The ‘CorSport‘he underlined how, according to people familiar with the deal, although the club does not confirm the rumors, the Rossoneri CEO would push for the sale of Milan to Cardinale’s RedBird, Ivan Gazidis.

But what does Cardinale do with the RedBird group? In what hands would Milan be if it passed into the hands of the US? In 2020, for example, he invested $ 300 million to join ‘Skydance Media’, the company that produced the four Academy Award-winning film ‘Parasite’ distributed by Friedkin.

He is a minority shareholder of Liverpool and a majority shareholder of Toulouse. Cardinale, in the last two years, has examined 80 clubs throughout Europe, including Roma before he bought Friedkin himself, to then concretely evaluate the acquisition of Milan.

He spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs managing $ 100 billion in assets before founding RedBird. With which, in just three years, it has quadrupled its assets under management: from 1.5 to 6 billion dollars. Sport is at the heart of Cardinale’s ideas, who loves to play on multiple tables.

He works with the NFL, NCAA and NHL, as well as the Ryder Cup of golf. In 2021, he then recalled the ‘CorSport‘, Gerry Cardinale has acquired shares in Wasserman, an international sports and entertainment agency, as well as paid 37.5 million for 15% of the rights to the Indian cricket team, the Rajasthan Royals.

But that’s not all: he founded, together with actor Dwayne Johnson, known as ‘The Rock’, a new football league, the XFL, an eight-man league. According to ‘Variety’, he is among the 500 most influential people in the United States of America. His strategy, in fact, is similar to that of Friedkin, whose style and success he admires in Italy.

That is to say, he loves being behind the scenes, relying on professionals and multiplying his income with sporting results. In short, Cardinale’s strategy for AC Milan today would be ideal. Always assuming that InvestCorp decides to leave it open. Milan, rumors about Dybala: the latest market news >>>

The latest news on Milan also on Google News: CLICK HERE AND FOLLOW US