Cardi B says female rappers are ‘the most disrespected’ despite making ‘great music’

Cardi B has spoken out about the mistreatment women face in rap.

She shared her opinion on Twitter yesterday (June 25), responding to a fan who pointed out the frequent criticism rappers receive despite their sheer talent and impressive production values.

“I hate how female rappers can perform and have full ass choreography routines and still get bashed and bashed while male rappers just walk in a circle and jump and do the bare minimum without any flack,” posted @ReinaHoneey, herself responding to a user who shared images of Cardi’s performance at the 2019 BET Awards.

“Female rappers have to work their butts off in performances, great visuals, hours of makeup, hours of hair, pressure from the public to be perfect, make great music, and yet they are the most disrespected,” Cardi responded.

“They’re always not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring, why not me.”

Cardi has long talked about the dissonance between how men and women are viewed in the world of rap. In February, she spoke of the “crazy expectations” that female rappers are pressured to live up to, telling Mariah Carey in an interview: “It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like if they wanted to see you fail.”

In a 2020 interview with Billboard, she pointed out the pressure female rappers face to continually deliver new material. “If you don’t have super crazy success, it’s like you fail, fail, fail,” she said.

“The song could be like double platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair. I feel like there are male artists who go two years without putting out a fucking song and they’re not like, ‘Oh You’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I haven’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you.'”

Cardi’s insistence on fighting back against critics is well documented. So far in 2021, she has denied claims that she makes music only for dance trends on TikTok, denounced the “crazy conservatives” who swarmed to upset her after her single “Up” reached No. the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has criticized a politician for complaining about her performance at the Grammys.

In addition to a murky Twitter feud with conservative commentator Candace Owens, he has also publicly condemned Republicans for a host of other reasons, including the party’s silence on the Daunte Wright shooting, and the January siege of the Capitol building in New York. USA.

Meanwhile, Cardi has spoken out about racial bias in fashion, told fans to “congratulate little black artists” amid Grammy boycott drama, and lashed out at E! for an unauthorized episode of True Hollywood Story about her life.

In more positive news, Cardi recently confirmed that she has been working on the follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, and she can be seen on movie screens as a Fast & Furious 9 cast member. became the first female rapper to achieve Diamond certification with her single ‘Bodak Yellow’.