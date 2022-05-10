Camila Cabello Rejects Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law With Benefit Concert | People | America Edition

The singer Camila Cabello will perform this Sunday in Los Angeles a concert to finance a new aid fund for organizations in Florida that fight against a new state law known as “Don’t say gay”, which the Cuban-American considers “discriminatory”.

Lambda Legal, a Florida legal group that rejects the new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced Cabello’s “benefit concert” on Saturday “to help us challenge discriminatory law.”

The new law, enacted by the Republican on March 28, prohibits talking about sexual identity in schools.

“As someone who grew up and still lives in Florida, I am horrified that my home state is putting the health and lives of young Floridians at risk by passing this law and inviting discrimination into our schools,” said Cabello. Variety magazine.

The law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity in classrooms.

“We must protect every student and respect every family,” emphasized the 25-year-old singer-songwriter, a three-time Grammy nominee.

The new “Protect All Kids” fund seeks to raise half a million dollars to help the organizations Lambda Legal and Equality Florida to “stop this hateful law,” the singer emphasized.

The idea is to support affected students, teachers and families with resources.

The law now allows parents to file lawsuits against the school district and receive damages if teachers fail to comply.

Cabello’s concert will be at a private venue and will include Valentina, known for the reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, and transgender singer Shea Diamond, Lambda Legal said.

“We are ready to sing, dance and fight for LGBTQ+ youth,” the group added on its Twitter account.

On April 29, Cabello received the Pride Award from the Hispanic Federation (HF) during a gala that raised a record 3 million dollars for aid programs for the Latino community in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Cabello received recognition for his success as a musician and his work in the Latino community, the organization said.

Cabello, in partnership with the Movement Voter Fund, launched the Healing Justice project last year to provide mental health and wellness resources to youth.