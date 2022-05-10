Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra unite powers and release “Hasta los Teeth”

The Argentine Maria Becerra continues presenting musical successes, this time she joins the pop star Camila Cabreraor in the theme “Hasta los toothes”. “To the teeth” is part of the new album “Familia” by Camila Hairin which he wanted to invite the girl from Argentina Mary Becerra to make an explosive joint that unites the best of Latin music to create a fresh and fun pop theme.

With this topic Mary Becerra continues to take her talent around the world hand in hand with great collaborations, in this theme the artists sing to a love that they only want for themselves, recounting the way in which this character makes them feel, generating endless emotions. “I don’t want to share you, I want you just for me, do you understand me? They hurt to my teeth.”

Mary Becerra She has become one of the most important artists in the industry, this is demonstrated after her time at the Grammy Awards ceremony with a great presentation with the Colombian J Balvin. Together they dazzled on stage leaving the Latin flag high.

In turn, María will be giving one of her most important presentations in her career, arriving with her first mega show at the GEBA stadium on April 14 in Argentina as part of her successful ANIMAL TOUR. Maria Becerra has participated with 4 songs within the top 5 of the HOT 100 CHART of Billboard Argentina. She was recognized for being the first Argentine urban artist to achieve more than 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. She has also been nominated at the Latin Grammys, the 2021 MTV EMAs, the Lo Nuestro Awards, the Latin American Music Awards, and the 2022 KIDS CHOICE AWARDS.





Currently the singer and songwriter is positioned as the favorite within the trap and urban genre, she has marked her career with important collaborations with artists such as Tini, Lola Indigo, Khea, J Balvin, Cazzu, Mau y Ricky, Tiago, Becky G among other greats. of the music. Her career has stood out for maintaining a unique style in her way of composing and producing her songs, which has led her to make her first tour as an artist “ANIMAL TOUR”, as part of the debut album of she.