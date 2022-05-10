Britney Spears posted a full frontal nude on Instagram: good for her







Without a doubt, Britney Spears is embracing her status as a free woman. The star was officially released from her father Jamie’s guardianship in November, putting her back in control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008, and she’s been full of energy and positivity ever since, at least in her moments. social media.

To take a look at Britney’s Instagram is to be plunged into a dizzying kaleidoscope of tearful gratitude for great food, spontaneous dancing to Madonna, raw honesty when online comments hurt her, and an effusive tribute to her first high-waisted bikini ( unjustified, but let’s play along). It’s a trip, basically. I wholeheartedly recommend it. Britney does not disappoint.

And now, a nude. While Instagram doesn’t allow posts featuring nudity, and has previously removed provocative photos of stars like Madonna, my new favorite Britney was shown wearing nothing but a white lace choker and white knee-high socks, in front of a mirror, with his arm across her breasts.

To somewhat protect her privacy, the star added a pink heart emoji between her legs and a flower to cover her nipple (Instagram is particularly strict about nipples, in accordance with its policy on nudity, something that has been long under discussion and has given rise to the hashtag #freethenipple). She appropriately captioned the photo with: “The energy of a free woman has never felt better.”

It is not the first time that the singer has made this kind of bold move: in the summer of 2021, she shared a series of censored nude photos, during the court battle for her guardianship. Some fans have questioned how well Britney was doing at the time, suggesting that the stress of the case might have had emotional consequences – a totally valid concern, as we all want Britney to be free. Y happy.

However, if we take his posts at face value, there is something sinister about the reaction to his behavior that seems to outweigh any genuine concern for his well-being. I would hazard a guess that the social media attack on Britney for sharing photos of her body doesn’t have much to do with whose is she, but with what people expect of women her age.

Perhaps that’s why Britney disabled comments on her post; maybe that’s why so many of us do the same: because being a woman on the internet can be downright ruthless.

It’s classic, right? People tear Britney to pieces for stepping outside the bounds of what is expected of her because of the unfounded social standards that are placed on women all the time. A discriminatory vision by age, without a doubt.

But Britney is 40, not 80, and she has an absolutely amazing body, no matter what we think of people who “show it all” on social media. For some, she can be very empowering. Also, don’t forget that she looks like this Y She is the mother of two teenage children. Britney, I applaud you.

Madonna, who is 63 (but looks 30 years younger), got the same backlash when she posted (since-deleted) photos of herself on Instagram wearing fishnet stockings and squirming, Boticelli-style, on top of a bed, and then again when she strutted down the runway at the MTV Video Music Awards in September of last year, a move that, in my opinion, proved that her butt deserves an award all its own.

It’s the ultimate irony: From the time teenage girls are old enough to be considered “regulation court,” we tell women they “must” be sexy (and who can forget the sexualization of schoolgirl uniforms and the Britney’s “Hit Me Baby One More Time” video), then we send them to cover when they feel confident to be. We shame them for looking “p***y”, we tell them they are “too old” to look good, or we assume they must be doing something very wrong. As a woman, you just can’t win.

An recent twitter thread It gave me pause, and I even sent it to my friends. He asked, “Would you rather be 25 or 45 for the rest of your life?” The comments overwhelmingly piled up in favor of being older.

I’m not 45, so I can’t comment, but Yes I’m 40, the same age as Britney. And while I’m not posting nudes on Instagram, I fully support anyone who chooses to.