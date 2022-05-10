Britney Spears fans fear for the pregnant star as she strips down for fully nude photos on vacation in Mexico

BRITNEY Spears has caused concern among her fans by posting completely nude photos on social media.

The 40-year-old, who is currently pregnant, shared almost the same snap nine times with her 41 million followers, leaving them asking, “Is she okay?”

She captioned the worrying post: “Photograph from the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside of me.

“Why the hell do I look 10 years younger on vacation?”

After posting the first six images, she added another three that show her holding her breasts with an emoji strategically placed in their place.

One concerned fan wrote, “This is starting to get awkward,” while another wrote, “Somebody please get your phone.”

And someone else commented: “This girl is sick, she is crying out for help.”

Britney recently vacationed in Mexico with her fiancé Sam Asghari and they are now expecting their first child together.

She shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.

Sam has previously said that he thinks the superstar’s pregnancy should have happened years earlier.

He told BBC Persian: “I mean, this should have happened three years ago. When you’re in a relationship with someone you’re really in love with, you want to recreate.”

Britney has previously claimed that she was forced to use a birth control device while under guardianship, which put her father in control of her life.

Actor and model Sam, who has been dating the star since 2016, proposed to her last September.

In November, a Los Angeles judge dissolved her father’s long-supervised conservatorship.

Fans had long sounded the alarm that the singer was unhappy with her father as guardian, and in June 2021 she asked a Los Angeles judge to end the legal settlement that had left her “traumatized.”

Her accusation that conservatorship prevented her from removing a contraceptive IUD, even though she wanted authority over her own birth control to get pregnant, sparked outrage from reproductive rights groups and their supporters, many of whom were already involved. in the fervent #FreeBritney movement.