Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are one step closer to walking down the aisle. Through her Instagram stories, Sam Asghari shared that he and his fiancee, Britney Spears, have set a date for their wedding.

“Our lives have been a real life fairy tale”wrote about a photo from when the couple got engaged in September 2021. “Happy Mother’s Day to you, my future queen”he added.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set their wedding date

In the same publication, the actor announced that the date for the big day has been set, however he clarified that it will be kept secret. “But no one will know until the next day”, he added. Although the date is uncertain, the singer has shared a big hint that the wedding will take place soon, as the design and making of her dress has already begun.

“Introducing Wendy. And yes, this is the veil of my wedding dress”he wrote in the description of a photo of his cat.

It may interest you: Pete Davidson tattoos the initials of Kim Kardashian’s children!

Who designs Britney Spears’ dress?

In November 2021, the artist announced that she had chosen her friend and designer Donatella Versace to make her wedding dress. Since then, Versace has been spotted making several visits to Spears’ California estate.

In March, Versace shared at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after-party on March 27 that Spears is “fine” and that she finds the superstar in “an incredible state of mind.”

Spears’ wedding to Asghari will be the third time the singer has said: “Yes I accept”. Britney was briefly married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for just 55 hours earlier in 2004, but that wedding was called off. That year, she married Kevin Federline, the father of her children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. They broke up in 2007.

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “SlumberParty”.