Britney Spears and Sam Asghari already have the date of their wedding

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 10.05.2022 11:49:40





After Britney Spears was released from the guardianship that her father had over her for thirteen years, the singer is in a new stage of her life, since everything seems to paint for the better because it will soon arrive at the altar next to her fiancé Sam Asghari, who is also in the sweet expectation of her third child, the first with her future husband.

For some days the singer has given some clues about their wedding and apparently this could happen at any time. Britney Spears’ fiancé also recently spoke about the big day.

This May 9th, Mother’s Day was celebrated in several countries such as the United States and the model did not hesitate to congratulate his fiancee through a photograph which he uploaded to his Instagram stories.

The image shows the couple kissing while the singer does the britney sign and it is with that finger that the engagement ring that Sam gave her a few weeks ago is observed.

“Our lives have been a true fairy tale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my future queen. Also the big day has been set but no one will know until a day later,” Britney Spears’ fiancé wrote.

With this, he made it clear that in less than we imagined we could find out that the singer married for the third time. On the other hand, Britney shared a photo of her cat lying on her wedding veil, all of these clues could point to that it would be in a few weeks that the couple would reach the altar.

Britney Spears uploads nude photo taken in Mexico

A few days ago Britney Spears and her future husband were in Mexico to enjoy a well-deserved vacation and during that time the singer decided to pose nude in front of the camera and recently shared a picture topless.

“A photo session from the last time I was in Mexico before there was a baby inside me,” wrote the interpreter of Toxic.

PJG