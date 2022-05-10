Brad Pitt has many properties… we give you the list

Between the many achievements of brad pitt —seven Oscar nominations, a successful wine brand, Sexiest Man Alive title People magazine— there is your ability to invest in some real trophy real estate. the actor of once upon a time in hollywood he has already spoken of his affinity for architecture and interior design, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2004, “I love that architecture is a great piece of art that you can be in. In late 2012, he collaborated on a collection with furniture maker Frank Pollaro and in 2020 narrated a documentary about Frank Lloyd Wright. So it’s no wonder you’ve selected some stunning homes and improved them with your time, investment, and attention to detail.

Over the years, the actor-producer has owned residences in Hollywood, the South of France, Majorca, New York and New Orleans, and is rumored to have a property in the Lake of the Ozarks region, in his native Missouri. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most outstanding houses of brad pittsome of which he still owns—and continues to expand—to this day.

1994

Three years after stealing the screen as a charismatic leading man in movies like Thelma & Louise, Pitt paid $1.7 million for a Los Feliz mansion, purchased directly from Cassandra Peterson, better known by her alter ego, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. In the following years, the actor took over two adjoining properties to expand the complex and then bought two others after he married his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2005. According to Variety, the three-acre property with multiple structures cost nearly $5 million. Today, includes a Craftsman main house 7,000 square feet, a large outdoor pool, private tennis court and skate park, and it’s what Pitt called his children’s “childhood home” in a 2017 interview with GQ. (It’s also where Jimi Hendrix supposedly wrote “May This Be Love.”)

1998

Pitt then hired the German architecture firm Graft to build a Zen getaway in the Hollywood Hills. The actor was his own interior designer for this modernist oasis of stone and glass, and told style magazine Flauntbased in Los Angeles: “I learned that you have to give up many great ideas for the sake of harmony“. Mica stone walls, pine flooring, and abundant skylights help add texture and character to the pristine space. It looks like Pitt still owns this house.

2000

Shortly after marrying Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt spent $4 million on a 11-acre oceanfront vacation property near Santa Barbara. The house, located near Gaviota State Park, is still in his possession today. When he and Jolie were together, they used it as a vacation retreat for themselves and the children, riding horses and enjoying time on the beach.

2001

When Aniston and Pitt bought their main marital home together, they opted for an impressive 1,040-square-meter mansion designed by Wallace Neff. The couple spent three years renovating the residence French Norman style, originally built in 1934 for actor Fredric March and his wife Florence Eldridge. Upgrades included heated marble floors, a bar with wooden floors from a 200-year-old French chateau, and a brand-new projection room. When the couple split in 2005, he put the property on the market, eventually selling it for $28 million the following year.

2005

Pitt then spent $8.4 million on a mid-century bachelor pad in Malibu, nestled between Point Mugu State Park and the sea. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home had three fireplaces, a tennis court and access to a private beach, and measured 4,000 square feet. Apparently, the architecture buff spent millions renovating the property from 1962 before putting it up for sale in early 2009. His colleague Ellen DeGeneres bought it for $12 million in 2011 and sold it a year later for a $1 million profit.

2006