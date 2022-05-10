Blake Lively Shows How to Wear Rachel’s Bodysuit on ‘Friends’

They are comfortable, they allow you to move easily, they give that casual and modern touch to any outfit: they are the jumpsuits, one of the most promising trends of this season and they are perfect to use as a ‘wild card’ when you don’t know what to wear. .

Given that this season the inspiration for the fashion of the 2000s will mark all the outfits of the experts and fashion lovers in these coming months, it is logical that one of the fetish garments of the time makes its reappearance: the denim jumpsuit, with a wide leg wide and relaxed cut, perfect for day to day.

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in ‘Friends’, where she made the jumpsuit one of the most sought-after pieces of clothing at the time. YouTube/Other sources

The overalls and denim jumpsuits that Jennifer Aniston already popularized as Rachel in friendsbut few expected that this garment would become the wild card of spring 2022 for all those styles that are looking for a sporty and urban touch that is so on-trend.

This is how various celebrities are beginning to demonstrate it through social networks, showing that the ways to combine it are endless, and that it is valid for all kinds of occasions. One of those who shows that this garment can be combined with all kinds of accessories and still maintain its essence is the actress Blake Lively, who dares to combine her denim overalls, in dark indigo, with a basic white tank top, Hermès suede boots in black and a Chanel bag in tweed to visit the farm of the presenter Martha Stewart.

Denim fashion continues to be the queen of street style, with jackets, pants, skirts, dresses and all kinds of accessories in denim, a star fabric in fashion. The jumpsuits arrive with force, and after best-selling successes such as the vintage Mango jumpsuit that they already popularized influencers like María Pombo or Mery Turiel, it seems that this garment is here to stay in any wardrobe. You just have to take a walk through Instagram to verify that the bib is one of the stars of the season.

Many options for the garment of the season

Seen on celebrities such as the supermodel Heidi Klum or the actress Jennifer Garner, the 2000s denim overall is here to stay: with heels to give it a sophisticated touch, with sneakers for that sporty air… Accessories are the key to getting one. or another effect with this versatile garment. In addition, there are options for all pockets, with low-cost firms including this garment in their collections for this season.

Denim worker overalls, by Zara (€49.95) and ankle-length denim overalls, by H&M (€39.99). ZARA/H&M

Classic models or with a special touch; any style is valid for the most desired and trending garment of the moment.

