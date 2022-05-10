Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson excites fans with a new shot as the anti-hero [FOTO]

Dwayne Johnson no longer lies in the costume: his debut as Black Adam is scheduled for next October, but the star is ready to excite fans at any occasion. A few hours ago she, from her Twitter profile, she shared a new photo with DC anti-hero costume.

In doing so, he spent words to honey for Tech Adamthe Egyptian warrior who gains great powers from Shazam Wizard. “Busy week of production for Black Adam – wrote from the reshoot set – Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (and fun) characters, but no one speaks to my DNA more than this anti-hero known as the man in black“. A declaration of love for the character DC Comicsto then conclude with a verse: “Rebel against the extinguishing light“.

During the recent CineCon new images of Black Adamwhich in intent appears to be an obscure version of Shazam and promises a much darker tone than the movie with Zachary Levi.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will arrive in theaters on 21 October 2022. In addition to the protagonist, we will see many members of the Justice Society of America: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan like Dr. Fate, Quintess Swindell will be Cyclone e Noah Centineo instead he will play Atom Smasher.

They will also be at their side Sarah Shahi such as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Marwan Kenzari, Joseph Gatt, Uli Latukefu, Mohammed Amer, Donny Carrington, Angel Rosario Jr., Bodhi Sabongui, Chaim Jeraffi, James Cusati-Moyer, Tre Ryan, Rahiem Riley and Cameron Moir.

As for the plot, the film will be set in the country of Kahndaq, an imaginary place that in the comics is positioned between Palestine and Israel. Dwayne Johnson described his character as follows: “Black Adam has powers equal to those of Supermanbut the difference is that he doesn’t follow the rules. He is a rebellious superhero, one who would always do the right thing for people, but in his own way. Truth and justice, in the manner of Black Adam. This role is unlike any other I’ve played in my career, and I’m grateful to the bone. “

