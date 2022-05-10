Black Adam, a new photo from Dwayne Johnson, posing solemnly

Dwayne Johnson updates fans on the making of Black Adam: we are in the phase of retouching and reshoots, and every opportunity is good for a solemn and motivating image of the new DC hero coming to theaters.

As we know Black Adam has slipped slightly, from summer toOctober this year, when it will be at Cinema a film much awaited by fans of the DC Comics he was born in DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros .: his showman Dwayne Johnson he thinks about keeping fans updated through his very active Instagram account, and now he shares one new image behind the scenes of the latest reshoots. The message is always the same: “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.”

Dwayne Johnson updates fans on the crafting of Black Adamat the cinema in October of this year: the message is accompanied by a very recent one new photo taken on the set of reshoot of the film by Jaume Collet-Serra. No worries: it is customary to retouch something after principal photography is complete, even for several weeks. The Rock is ready to follow his creature until his death: from every message it is clear that for Johnson, also coproducer of the cinecomic with his Seven Bucks Productions, Black Adam is a particular project. Even this post makes it clear: his fans will support him enough to give a hard time to boxoffice apparently untouchable Marvel? Here is the text of the message: