Beckham: ‘I hope Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Manchester United. He still does amazing things’
“Doing what he is doing at his age is truly amazingso hopefully it will continue for another year or two. ” David Beckham thus speaks of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Sky Sports from the Miami Grand Prix. The former Manchester United number 7 has no doubts: “Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players of the last 15 years, with Messi. Seeing him stay at United would be important for the fans. It’s important to him, we all know how much this team means to him. He is still doing what he does best, scoring goals. This is what Cristiano does. “Player who this season, which United will close without qualifying for the next Champions League, has scored so far 24 goals in 39 games played between Premier League and Cups. Should CR7 remain at United, the next Champions League will be the first without him in the last 20 years.
Beckham on United: “Changes needed”
Words from a fan, those of Beckham, who with the Red Devils shirt played 387 games with 85 goals and 109 assists, winning 12 national and international trophies. The former midfielder also spoke of the difficulty faced during the year by United under the guidance of Ralf Rangnicknext to be replaced by the 2022/23 season by Erik ten Hag on the bench. “I think there are changes to be made and changes that are happening, we have seen that – are Beckham’s words – it was a difficult season finale. But we are at the end and I am sure that many fans are happy with this: it was tough, full of ups and downs. I went to Old Trafford a few months ago and the stadium was sold out so the fans still believe. There aren’t many teams that have gone through what they have been through in recent years and with fans who nevertheless fill the stadium. “