Beckham: ‘I hope Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Manchester United. He still does amazing things’

“Doing what he is doing at his age is truly amazingso hopefully it will continue for another year or two. ” David Beckham thus speaks of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Sky Sports from the Miami Grand Prix. The former Manchester United number 7 has no doubts: “Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players of the last 15 years, with Messi. Seeing him stay at United would be important for the fans. It’s important to him, we all know how much this team means to him. He is still doing what he does best, scoring goals. This is what Cristiano does. “Player who this season, which United will close without qualifying for the next Champions League, has scored so far 24 goals in 39 games played between Premier League and Cups. Should CR7 remain at United, the next Champions League will be the first without him in the last 20 years.