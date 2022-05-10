Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Their children star in Formula 1

Since Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis they began their dating relationship in 2012 and then escalated to marriage in 2015, they have tried to maintain a low public profile of their relationship as a couple and as parents, since there have been few occasions that this pair of actors has been seen as a family with their children.

In fact, this weekend, the two heirs that Ashton and Mila have procreated so far, monopolized the media attention during the Formula 1 that took place at the Miami Autodrome in Miami Gardens last Sunday, May 8.

(Ashton Kutcher with his two sons Wyatt and Dimitri / Getty Images)

It was during the family tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas hospitality suite shortly before the start of the Miami Grand Prix that the photographers did not hesitate to record the presence of Kutcher and Kunis in the company of their eldest daughter. Wyatt Isabelle 7 years old and her second son named Dimitri Portwood of 5.

Thanks to the images you can see how much the children of Ashton and Mila have grown, who achieved international recognition for their talent as Hollywood actors and for their roles in the successful series “That’ 70s Show”, in which he He gave life to the character of Michael Kelso and she to Jackie Burkhart during the eight seasons that the program lasted on the air, that is, from August 1998 to November 2005 and that was seen by millions of people in more than 25 countries.

(Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their two sons Wyatt and Dimitri/Getty Images)

This Miami Grand Prix is ​​the first to be held after being announced last year, so international celebrities did not hesitate to make an appearance and in addition to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the designer also attended the race. Tommy Hilfigerthe singers bad bunny, Maluma Y Shawn Mendezthe athletes Venus Y serena williams, Michael Jordan Y david beckham.

A few months ago Ashton and Mila went viral by assuring that they were not one of the parents who bathed their children daily, they even explained that until the dirt was noticed, they decided to take them to bathe.

“I was never the mom who bathed my newborns,” she said. milawhile Ashton noted: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” the two actors said during a conversation they had for the “Armchair Expert” podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.