Anger or a fit of rage? The outbreak of Alfredo Casero that is assimilated to Will Smith syndrome

There are certain differences and dimensions between what happened with Will Smith and Chris Rock in the delivery of the Oscars and the last episode of violence between the actor Alfredo Casero and the journalist Luis Majul during a television program. The first was physical, explicit: the actor slapped the comedian in the middle of the Academy Awards ceremony, after he publicly mocked the alopecia areata of his wife. In a second, homemade alfred didn’t hit anyone but he slammed his fist on the table that left all the journalists paralyzed and left the program screaming.

So what are the possible similarities between both cases? Was Casero’s reaction a pop similar to Smith’s? Laura Podium (MN 66.722), a graduate in Art and Psychology, analyzed both events and concluded that there is something that unites them: the anger and the poor impulse control

I also read: Alfredo Casero exploded with anger and left screaming from a TV studio

To better understand, he differentiated what is a anger and what is a fit of rage: “An anger is valid and is linked to a real event that frustrates another. It may be because of something in the environment or something someone says. The theme is the manifestation of that anger. In a fit of rageon the other hand, the response to the stimulus is excessive: For example, the table is broken with a punch because the coffee they served was cold,” he explained.

For her, Alfredo Casero was very angry at the journalist’s responses louis majul, what led him to overreactbut without hitting anyone. “Evidently, he couldn’t control his anger, so he hit the table, got up and left the TV studio shouting at the journalists. In the case of Will Smiththe anger provoked by Chris Rock blinded him and led him to act ’emotionally’, to slap him in front of all the guests of the Academy”, he specified.

Alfredo Casero left a TV program screaming. (Photo: Capture video Twitter @payitoweb)

What role does the man play in these outbursts and unexpected actions? impulse control? For Podio, it is a key point. “We have in the prefrontal cortex (above the eyebrows) different functions, among them that of inhibit impulses that are not appropriate to the context. That area of ​​the brain inhibits, for example, misplaced sexual responses, among many other things. When it is said that a person is ‘frontalized’, it is because has no filter, that is, it has no drive inhibition. It is scientifically studied that this part of the cortex is also related to the fits of rage“, Held.

Read more: The Will Smith and Chris Rock scandal: the emotional damage of jokes and offensive words

People who frequently have fits of ragewhat some call Intermittent Explosive Disorders (IED)have trouble controlling your impulses. “The attack of anger can leave the affected person in a situation that harms him, in which he can harm others or even the environment,” she warned.

What the specialist stressed is that not everyone responds with a fit of rage before a anger or frustration. “Anger attacks are often associated with hypertension because they generate an explosion of stress neurotransmitters. There’s others psychological and psychiatric disorders such as bipolarity (in the manic stage), histrionic personality disorder, etc., which can generate a impulse control, leading to violence (verbal or physical). In addition, the consumption of substances such as alcohol, drugs, etc., enhance these attacks”, he stressed.

On the other hand, the psychologist Eliana Alvarez (MN 68,245) explained that the gonna it is an emotion that every human being felt at some point in their life, because it is innate and guarantees survival. “Humans we are very emotional animalswith our moments of positive and negative emotionsnecessary to adapt to the world around us. Anger, precisely, is an emotion that is triggered by a internal or external threat. We all experience at least once that feeling of wanting to cry, throw things or scream loudly, “he said.

The psychologist defines that anger itself is not pathologicalis a natural reaction of people. But he clarified: “It is considered a disorder when these behaviors tend to be constant and are triggered by insignificant stimuli. In this case, you have to consult a professional to start treating it.”

In turn, he added that anger can be accompanied by high levels of anxiety that are projected outwards, as well as can hide a deep state of sadness. “While you can’t change some of those irritating situations, you can change the way you deal with them,” she launched.

Attacks of anger: origin and treatment

In general, treatments for this type of disorders are combined: psychotherapy Y pharmacology. “The consumption of substances and physical pathologies in the patient are ruled out first. If the episodes of anger are recurrent, it is necessary to quickly consult a specialist.

Read more: Outbursts of anger: why they arise and how they can be controlled

As regards the origin of the violent behaviorthe specialist said that “they are usually people who have been very humiliated in childhood by their elders or figures of care, such as parents, where they have been disqualified a lot and where that has been the behavioral pattern of their closest environment. “In general, they are people who have seen their parents as children react furiously in different situations,” he said.

For this reason, in these cases, it is always necessary to evaluate if it was only a specific episode of anger or if it is something recurring. “There are people who carry great loads of stress. In those cases, much pressure and stressthey can overreact in anger. In the event that these attacks and anger are frequent, specialized attention is necessary because it is an emotion that, if not channeled properly, can become harmful to the person and those around him, “he concluded.