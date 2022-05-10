Amber Heard mentions violent moment that Kate Moss lived with Johnny Depp

The actor Johnny Deppwho is currently facing a libel suit against Amber Heardhad in 1994 a sentimental relationship with the model Kate Mosswhich has surfaced in the controversial legal fight facing the ex-partner.

Although the romance between Depp and Moss started well, apparently there were dark moments that Heard did not let go; The relationship between actor Johnny Depp and model Kate Moss began in 1994 at Café Tabac, located in New York City.

Although their romance was one of the most famous of that time, it lasted three years and they were considered an iconic couple of the 90s.

Amber Heard pointed out in court that in the 1990s, her ex-partner Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down some stairs; This version has not been confirmed by the British model, however she has given something to talk about.

“He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind,” Heard said. The Independent.

The truth is that when Depp and Moss were a couple, the actor was arrested because he destroyed a room at the Mark Hotel located in New York in 1994; According to the Robb report, the actor had to pay an amount of 10 thousand dollars for the damages caused.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss. Archive.

Depp and his romances

In the 1990s, when he was dating the American actress Winona Ryderhe got a tattoo that said “Winona forever” and that after the breakup he transformed into “Wino forever” (“Alcoholic forever”).

For 14 years he was with the French singer and actress vanessa paradiswith whom he had a daughter — actress and model Lily-Rose Depp — and a son.

When they broke up in 2012 he indulged in his excesses, following in the footsteps of the iconic Brando, whom Depp “adored”, in the decline of middle age.

then married Amber Heard in 2015, a tumultuous union that ended in 2016 and they divorced in 2017.

The actress spoke of his excesses and accused him of violence during the trial hearings in London. However, Depp denied any type of violence although she admitted to having abused drugs.

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis always supported him. The French singer described him in trial testimony as “a kind, caring, generous and non-violent man and father.”

Depp was going to reprise next year the role of the evil Gellert Grindelwad in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”a spin-off from the magical universe of Harry Potter, but Amber Heard’s accusations against him prevented him from participating in the film.

