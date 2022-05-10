Amber Heard mentions Johnny Depp’s alleged aggression against Kate Moss in the trial

Now what Amber Heard is in front of the stand in the trial that she stars in with her ex-husband, Johnny Deppthe actress took the opportunity to dust off a chapter in Depp’s love life: when he had a relationship with Kate Moss and allegedly pushed her down the stairs.

Last Thursday, during one of the hearings, Amber spoke about an argument she had with the actor in March 2015 involving her sister Whitney and some stairs, and mentioned that this moment automatically reminded her of an anecdote she was told about a aggression similar to Kate Moss.

“I remembered the information I had heard about him pushing an ex-girlfriend, I think it was Kate Moss, down the stairs.”, said the actress.

How was the argument between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

It all started because, during one of the many discussions that the actor and actress had; she reported that threw a can from Red Bull to her then-husband and insulted himhence he got angry and started chasing her up some stairs.

Given the situation, Amber’s sister chimed in and tried to stop the actor from hurting him. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. She had her back to the stairs, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t doubt it for a second, I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs”, he expressed.

Amber Heard confessed to hitting Johnny Depp

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when, within the same story, she admitted punching Johnny Depp in the face to try to defend himself and that the situation did not get out of control.

“I, for the first time, hit him right in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs. Up until that point in our relationship, she hadn’t even given Johnny one,” she mentioned.

“Johnny looked stunned and then laughed at my; later, he pounced on me again”, he added. For this reason, the security personnel of both would have intervened, separating them, according to Heard’s testimonies.

Previously, the actress Aquaman He had already said that Depp pushed his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, down some stairs. “He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind,” he declared in 2020. However, the model would have denied that accusation, denying mistreatment by Depp while they had a relationship in the nineties.