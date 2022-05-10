Alan Titchmarsh talks ‘breaking the mould’ alongside Tom Cruise for Queen’s Jubilee event

ads

Alan Titchmarsh has said he’s “for breaking the mould” as he prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at a special event alongside unlikely Top Gun co-host and actor Tom Cruise.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which will air on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday 15 May 2022, will see Ground Force and the TV icon celebrate the special anniversary alongside big stars including Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili. , Trevor McDonald, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

The celebration event will be broadcast live on ITV from the private grounds of Windsor Castle and is the first televised event to mark this historic occasion.

Speaking about the unlikely pairing of him and Tom Cruise for the landmark event, Alan revealed that while he has “raised a few eyebrows” in recent reports, he just wants to get out there and “do a good job.”

“Tom Cruise and I are not a natural couple, but I’m all for breaking the mold!” Allan said.

“I know Adjoa Andoh and some of the other presenters and I suspect that we are all grateful that we have been invited to participate. It will be the most spectacular evening and I suspect we will all be keen to get it right.”

Speaking about recent reports looking at the line-up for the event, with fans also taking to social media to comment on the list of stars taking part in the celebrations, Alan added: “Well, it has raised some eyebrows and led to some comments. , but has also raised the profile of the event.

“At least I was described as a ‘Gardening A-lister,’ so that will serve me well, although as well as being a man of the land, I have also been a television host and talk show host for over thirty years.

“I just want to go out there and do a good job and I’m sure Tom Cruise feels the same way.”

Top Gun actor Tom Cruise is one of the A-list stars appearing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration (Image: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Featuring more than 1,300 performers and 500 horses, the theatrical event will include four acts that will take audiences through history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hosted by ITV’s Julie Etchingham and This Morning presenter Philip Schofield, they will host the event with an all-star cast of British and international talent celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Entertainment Commissioning Director, said: “We are delighted to be broadcasting the Queen’s first ever televised Platinum Jubilee event here on ITV.

“To commemorate this momentous occasion, we will bring the nation a star-studded celebratory show, complete with breathtaking performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most recognized and respected names in film and television.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration airs Sunday 15 May on ITV and ITV Hub

