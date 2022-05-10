after almost 30 years, ‘EA sports FC’ will be the company’s new football title

The rumors were fulfilled, Electronic Arts reported through a press release that its alliance with ‘FIFA’ will end this year, so ‘FIFA 23’ will be the last game in the franchise. That does not mean that the developer abandons soccer, she already has her plan B for next year,’EA Sports FC‘.

September 2022 will close an era for Electronic Arts of nearly 30 years with FIFA, the company noting that its community exceeds 150 million fans worldwide.

EA makes it clear that ‘FIFA 23’ will be the “FIFA most expansive in history”. On the other hand, they pointed out that they will continue to work with more than 300 license partners throughout the sport, in addition to having the license of more than 19,000 players, more than 700 teamsmore than 100 stadiums and 30 leagues, ensure that the content will remain intact.

In the case of game modes, the situation will be similar, ‘EA Sports FC’ will be the new home of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA, reiterating that all modes will be available in next year’s edition.

Regarding ‘FIFA 23’, they revealed that they will also have World Cup content, such as the rights of the leagues, clubs and tournaments as in previous editions.

Since March the rumor had been handled that EA was no longer interested in renewing the contract with FIFA, the information indicated that the value of the rights reached 1,000 million dollars for four yearscausing the company to decide to separate its path, keeping the licenses it acquired from outside.

Let’s remember that ‘FIFA 22’ was in the conversation in recent weeks, becoming the free PS Plus game for May, in addition to the fact that in its recent update they added cross-play in some modes as part of their tests for the future.