Adam Sandler returns to the drama and shines in the first preview of Hustle, the new Netflix

Adam Sandler is back with a new movie for Netflix and it is not a comedy, but the drama hustle (Claw). At the beginning of the year, the platform had presented a first trailer, but since the film will arrive in just under a month released the full trailer.

This sports drama introduces us to Stanley Berens (Sandler), a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who spends his life searching for new basketball prospects for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fate will lead Stanley to Spain, where you will find that person you were looking for so much. Once in the United States, both will have to prepare not only physically, but also mentally to face what is coming.

With the full trailer Netflix offers a deepest view of history of Hustle and lets see that Sander shines once again in the drama. The comedian has shown that drama suits him well, movies like Punch-Drunk Love (2002), spanglish (2004), Reign Over Me (2007) or the most recent and award-winning Uncut Gems (2019) are a great example of this. Sandler recently confirmed that she is working with the directors of Uncut Gems, the safdie brothersfor a new project, which seems to be a new drama.

As for the cast, in addition to Sandler, the film has Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, jordan hull, JoJo Siwa, Raul Castillo, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and the Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernangómez, in the role of the young promise of the sport.

Hustle has in the direction of Jeremiah Zagar and the great LeBron James as producer. The tape will be available 8 of June a select group of cinemasMeanwhile he June 10th will have his presentation in Netflix.

Regarding Sandler on Netflix, the actor still has one more movie in 2022the sequel of the successful Murder Mystery alongside Jennifer Aniston. The release date has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to be later this year.

