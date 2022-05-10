Adam Sandler returns to the drama and shines in the first preview of Hustle, the new Netflix

Adam Sandler is back with a new movie for Netflix and it is not a comedy, but the drama hustle (Claw). At the beginning of the year, the platform had presented a first trailer, but since the film will arrive in just under a month released the full trailer.

This sports drama introduces us to Stanley Berens (Sandler), a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who spends his life searching for new basketball prospects for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fate will lead Stanley to Spain, where you will find that person you were looking for so much. Once in the United States, both will have to prepare not only physically, but also mentally to face what is coming.

